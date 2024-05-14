Expand / Collapse search
Kids

Chris Pratt parents his kids differently 'based on gender,' says girls have him 'wrapped around their finger'

'The Garfield Movie' star has 2 daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and a son with ex-wife Anna Faris

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Chris Pratt has been a parent for over a decade, but in the past few years, he has learned the difference between parenting boys and girls.

The actor admitted the way he raises his kids is dependent on their gender.

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he told E! News. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

CHRIS PRATT SEEMINGLY RESPONDS TO SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH OVER 'HEALTHY DAUGHTER' COMMENTS, PRAISES GOD

Chris Pratt in a t-shirt that says Maui holds his daughter wearing a pink cowgirl hat and looking away from camera split Chris Pratt and his son wearing Seahawks gear at the game

Chris Pratt says that his parenting style is different for his daughters and son. (Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram/Chris Pratt Instagram)

Pratt has two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, with second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. He shares his son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris. While all three of his children are "cuddly and snuggly," Pratt knows his girls "don't like to rough house as much." 

"I'll hit them with a pillow, and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of playing with his girls. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Chris Pratt in a sweatshirt gives a thumbs up with his son Jack at Monster Jam event

Chris Pratt and his son Jack enjoyed a Monster Jam event in 2018. (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Another area where Pratt notices a "big difference" between his daughters and son is how much planning is required for their daily schedules. Pratt says his daughters "take after their mother, who is incredibly organized."

Chris Pratt in a black and white checkered shirt smiles with Katherine Schwarzenegger in a black and white plaid dress

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in 2019. They have two daughters. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)

"But even the differences between my two daughters," he continued, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."

Chris Pratt soft smiles in a purple shirt and dark purple suit

Chris Pratt says he is drawn to voiceover work, so he can spend more time with his family. (Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Pratt, who rarely shares glimpses of his children, has been scrutinized in the past for how he speaks about his kids. Following the birth of his and Schwarzenegger's first daughter, Pratt wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram. "She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!" he wrote in part.

Some people felt that Pratt's mention of his "healthy daughter" was a direct jab at his ex, Farris, who gave birth to their son prematurely. 

Today, with three young children, Pratt just wants to be available for his kids, opting to take roles that afford him the opportunity to be at home. "It works nicely to have a job that allows me to put my kids to bed at night and be present," he said, as the star of the upcoming film, "The Garfield Movie."

Doing "voice work," Pratt explains, "means that's a movie I don't have to be on the road."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

