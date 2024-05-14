Chris Pratt parents his kids differently 'based on gender,' says girls have him 'wrapped around their finger'

Chris Pratt has been a parent for over a decade, but in the past few years, he has learned the difference between parenting boys and girls.

The actor admitted the way he raises his kids is dependent on their gender.

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he told E! News. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

CHRIS PRATT SEEMINGLY RESPONDS TO SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH OVER 'HEALTHY DAUGHTER' COMMENTS, PRAISES GOD

Pratt has two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, with second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. He shares his son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris. While all three of his children are "cuddly and snuggly," Pratt knows his girls "don't like to rough house as much."

"I'll hit them with a pillow, and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of playing with his girls. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another area where Pratt notices a "big difference" between his daughters and son is how much planning is required for their daily schedules. Pratt says his daughters "take after their mother, who is incredibly organized."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But even the differences between my two daughters," he continued, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."

Pratt, who rarely shares glimpses of his children, has been scrutinized in the past for how he speaks about his kids. Following the birth of his and Schwarzenegger's first daughter, Pratt wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram. "She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!" he wrote in part.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some people felt that Pratt's mention of his "healthy daughter" was a direct jab at his ex, Farris, who gave birth to their son prematurely.

Today, with three young children, Pratt just wants to be available for his kids, opting to take roles that afford him the opportunity to be at home. "It works nicely to have a job that allows me to put my kids to bed at night and be present," he said, as the star of the upcoming film, "The Garfield Movie."

Doing "voice work," Pratt explains, "means that's a movie I don't have to be on the road."