Chris Pratt hits harder than MMA fighter Randy Couture, Jay Glazer says

Chris Pratt may have a future as an MMA fighter if he ever gets sick of making movies.

Jay Glazer revealed that the "Avengers: Endgame" star packs a mean punch in the ring.

"Chris Pratt's tough to wrestle, really hard to wrestle," Glazer told TMZ, adding that the 39-year-old actor is likely "really a fighter who just happens to be" a performer.

When asked when Pratt would make his debut in the octagon, Glazer replied, "He's too busy being happily engaged and pretty. But Chris is a big boy! It sucks getting hit by Chris Pratt more than it sucks getting hit by Randy Couture."

He added of his fighting club, "You gotta be messed up to be there, but we're all messed up together."

Glazer isn't the only MMA expert who thinks Pratt's got the fighting spirit.

In January, Alda Altamini said of Pratt's punch prowess, “He’s really good. He has really good wrestling – he has a background in wrestling in high school. The guy has really good experience wrestling, and I work with him a lot with striking and I train him in striking. We roll a lot. He likes to roll, and he’s strong.”

“I was trying to warm up with him [before the fight] and I was like, ‘I want another guy’ because he’s heavy. He has really strong hips. I know he’s a really famous actor, but he trains every day," Altamini added. "This guy is always training. He’s very, very strong. He comes to fight.”

