Chris Pratt wants 'lots of kids' with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is beyond excited about his future with fiance Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The "Lego Movie 2" star revealed that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, want to start a big family together — and that he may step back from blockbusters in order to make it happen.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," Pratt, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work," he explained. "I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Pratt revealed earlier this month that he and Schwarzenegger — daughter of action star Arnold and Maria Shriver — were engaged.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he wrote on Instagram.

Pratt shares son Jack, 6, with ex-wife Anna Faris, who said she approves of his whirlwind romance with the Hollywood spawn.

Faris, 42, gushed that she reminded Pratt she's an ordained minister, adding, "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."