Chris Pratt jokes Chris Hemsworth needs to gain '25 lbs' before he'll appear on-screen with him in 'Thor 4'

Chris Pratt jokingly encouraged his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star, Chris Hemsworth, to put on 25 pounds before they appear on-screen together.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Pratt will reprise his “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” role of Star-Lord in the latest upcoming installment in Marvel Studios’ “Thor” franchise.

On Saturday, Hemsworth shared a photo of himself getting into shape to play the god of thunder in his fourth standalone movie and eighth Marvel film overall. The 37-year-old actor is seen in the photo wearing no shirt and lifting a massive wheel.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” he jokingly captioned the image.

Pratt, who is no stranger to getting in shape for a Marvel movie, took to the comments of the post to playfully joke that he won’t be able to keep up with his co-star’s exercise routine.

“Hey bud,” Pratt began his comment. “Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Not to be outdone in terms of funny comments, Hemsworth responded to Pratt by implying that his cut figure in the image is simply the result of a photo filter.

"Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here,” he said. “It’s called instashred.”

In a way, Hemsworth’s photo sheds some light on one of the biggest questions Marvel fans have going into “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is whether or not the superhero will be back in shape after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

When last viewers saw Thor, he had put on several pounds and was unkempt due to the depression he experienced following his first loss to Thanos in the movie “Avengers: Infinity War.” Fortunately, the fourth "Avengers" film ended in triumph for the heroes, with Thor agreeing to travel with Star-Lord and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to Deadline, Pratt will join former “Thor” stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who are reprising their roles from previous movies. The outlet reports that Christian Bale also will be joining the franchise in “Love and Thunder,” which will be directed by “Thor: Ragnarok” helmer Taika Waititi.