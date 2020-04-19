Katy Perry's cat, Kitty Purry, has died, singer says: 'Thanks for the cuddles'

Katy Perry is mourning her cat.

The "Never Really Over" singer shared on Instagram on Saturday that her beloved cat, Kitty Purry, has died.

Perry shared several photos of the cat in the post, including a few snaps of the two cuddling and another photo of Perry, 35, video-chatting with her pet.

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter," the singer recounted in the caption. "Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many."

Perry said that the cat "completed her 9th life" on Friday night.

"I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven," Perry wrote. "Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way."

Perry concluded her post with a broken heart emoji and the hashtag "#kittypurryforever."

Fans of the singer sounded off in the comments, sharing their condolences.

"Rest In Peace Kitty Purry," one fan wrote. "Every time I hear 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' I will stop whatever I am doing and give a shimmy just for you."

"Kitty Purry Her legend lives on," another said. "One of the only cats I have ever felt a dog like connection to. Best lion cut in game."

A longtime fan reminisced on Kitty Purry's kittens. "I remember that night like it was yesterday and how adorable her kittens were. She lived a great life..." the fan wrote. "RIP Kitty."

Another fan added: "Kitty purry is the mother I’ve never had... she is the sister everybody would want, she is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better cat."