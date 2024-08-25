Chris Hemsworth debuts new skill at Ed Sheeran concert

Chris Hemsworth has another skill to add to his resume.

The "Avengers" star debuted his newly learned drumming talents at an Ed Sheeran concert.

Sheeran and Hemsworth shared the video on their social media, as part of a tease for Hemsworth’s second season of his National Geographic series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."

In the clip, Sheeran says, "Basically what’s happening is, Chris emailed me last December, saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument. He came to visit me, and he has learned drums since."

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. ROASTS FELLOW AVENGER CHRIS HEMSWORTH: ‘SECOND-BEST CHRIS’

The "Shape of You" singer added Hemsworth would be playing in front of 70,000 people, though they did not specify the date or location of the concert.

"I’ve been thinking about it a lot," the 41-year-old said. "It’ll be nice to put this one to bed."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The clip then shows Sheeran revealing the actor to the audience, and a snippet of him playing during "Thinking Out Loud" to huge cheers from the crowd.

Backstage, the two hug, and Sheeran compliments him as he presents him with a participation award for "drumming excellence."

"I’ve been thinking about it a lot… It’ll be nice to put this one to bed." — Chris Hemsworth

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The second season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" will premiere in 2025 on Disney+.

During the first season, the actor discovered he had a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, after a series of blood tests by Dr. Peter Attia.

"We've got every blood test one can get," Attia told Hemsworth. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

Hemsworth’s grandfather died from Alzheimer’s after the episode was filmed, and as he explained in a recent Vanity Fair interview, his father is experiencing early signs of the disease.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I know my dad is going through a transition of acceptance around ‘I’m not this big, strong man with all the answers who everybody looks to for guidance now,’" he said.

The "Thor" star took a break from acting not long after the episode made headlines, leading to rumors he was retiring because of the disease, or that he’d already developed symptoms.

"It really kind of p---ed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this," he admitted to Vanity Fair in May.

"No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia, and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hemsworth lives in Australia near his parents, with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

And though he isn’t in Hollywood, he’s still committed to making films, but does wonder how much longer he’ll do it.

"I think for the first time in my career I’ve started thinking, ‘S---, how many years do I have left that I can do this?’" he said. "I went through a sort of list of films with my production partner yesterday, a bit of a wish list, and then I was like, ‘Well, that’s six films. That could be the next decade. That could be it.' Who knows where I am at that point?"