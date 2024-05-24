Robert Downey Jr. roasts fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth: ‘Second-best Chris’

Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23, 2024. At the ceremony, Robert Downey Jr. delivered a roast in honor of his friend's newest accolade.

Hemsworth and Downey Jr. starred in a number of Marvel movies together, including the "Avengers" franchise. The two play Thor and Iron Man, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After starting out his speech with words of admiration and excitement about Hemsworth's 2024 film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," he switched gears.

"Now here comes the roast," Downey Jr. said. His roast was themed around "The Avengers," with the actor saying that he had reached out to fellow superhero stars, asking them to provide three words describing Hemsworth.

"First off, [Jeremy] Renner says, 'Absurdly annoyingly amazing.' [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work,’" Downey Jr. shared with the audience.

"Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with 'sensitive leading lady.' Captain America [Chris Evans] calls him 'second-best Chris.' "

As for Downey Jr.'s own three words describing his close friend and co-star of many years, he chose to go with "Hollywood star recipient."

Hemsworth's family, including his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children were in the audience for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

During his own speech, Hemsworth gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, who is also in the new "Furiosa" movie.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said. "And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

"The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."