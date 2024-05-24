Expand / Collapse search
Robert Downey Jr. roasts fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth: ‘Second-best Chris’

Hemsworth's wife and kids also joined him for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where Downey Jr. delivered his friendly roast

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23, 2024. At the ceremony, Robert Downey Jr. delivered a roast in honor of his friend's newest accolade. 

Hemsworth and Downey Jr. starred in a number of Marvel movies together, including the "Avengers" franchise. The two play Thor and Iron Man, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

After starting out his speech with words of admiration and excitement about Hemsworth's 2024 film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," he switched gears. 

Robert Downey Jr. giving speech at Chris Hemsworth's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Robert Downey Jr. took the opportunity to lovingly roast his "Avengers" co-star during Hemsworth's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.  (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Now here comes the roast," Downey Jr. said. His roast was themed around "The Avengers," with the actor saying that he had reached out to fellow superhero stars, asking them to provide three words describing Hemsworth. 

"First off, [Jeremy] Renner says, 'Absurdly annoyingly amazing.' [Mark] Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work,’" Downey Jr. shared with the audience. 

"Scarlett [Johansson] got to the heart of it with 'sensitive leading lady.' Captain America [Chris Evans] calls him 'second-best Chris.' "

Chris Hemsworth's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chris Hemsworth was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

As for Downey Jr.'s own three words describing his close friend and co-star of many years, he chose to go with "Hollywood star recipient." 

Hemsworth's family, including his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children were in the audience for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 

During his own speech, Hemsworth gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, who is also in the new "Furiosa" movie. 

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said. "And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

Chris Hemsworth kissing his wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky and their children at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you."

