Choir from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding will perform at Invictus Games

The Kingdom Choir is heading Down Under.

The group, which famously performed at Meghan Markle’s nuptials to Prince Harry back in May, is set to show off its pipes at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Sydney on Oct. 27, People is reporting.

The gospel choir’s conductor, Karen Gibson, reflected on the upcoming trip.

“The choir and I are super excited to be going to Australia to sing at the Invictus Games later this month,” she shared in a statement to People. “We love what the Games stand for and are privileged to be able to honor the men and women competing.”

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HALF-SISTER SAYS SHE WENT TO KENSINGTON PALACE TO DELIVER A LETTER

Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, established the Invictus Games in 2014 for sick and wounded service members and veterans from around the globe.

This year, he and Markle are set to attend various Invictus Games events — including the opening and closing ceremonies, according to Kensington Palace.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S NEPHEW TO APPEAR ON MTV’S ‘THE ROYAL WORLD’ REALITY SHOW

The events are part of the couple’s 16-day trip overseas, which includes stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. It is scheduled to run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.