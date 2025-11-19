Cheryl Hines slams Hollywood’s ‘inclusion’ hypocrisy over marriage to RFK Jr.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines is calling out what she sees as hypocrisy in Hollywood.

The 60-year-old actress says she's faced backlash from her entertainment industry colleagues over her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who is serving as Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary in President Donald Trump's second administration.

During a recent interview with the Times of London, Hines candidly shared her thoughts on what she sees as Hollywood’s double standards.

"I have compassion for those actors and entertainers who really want people to know where they stand morally, I suppose," Hines said. "[But] I’ve never been one of them. I’ve been a person who has not been politically inclined. But it is eye-opening to see people really wanting to tell you how much their morals do not line up with, say, the present administration, because they don’t like hate or judgment."

She continued, "But then that’s exactly what they inflict on other people: ‘We’re inclusive. We like everybody regardless. Except her. She’s married to this guy and I don’t like that guy.’"

Kennedy has drawn criticism for his long history of controversial views on vaccines and public health policies. The former environmental lawyer's detractors have also denounced him for breaking with the Democratic party and aligning with Trump.

Hines has been married to Kennedy since 2014. Before they tied the knot, she was married to producer Paul Young, with whom she shares one daughter, Catherine, born in 2004.

The Emmy nominee has previously said that some of her friends in Hollywood no longer speak to her, including her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star Larry David, who introduced her to Kennedy.

When asked if David or any of her other estranged friends reached out to her during her recent tour for her new memoir, "Unscripted," Hines told the Times, "No, but in all fairness, I haven’t reached out to them."

"On one hand it sounds like a big deal to people, and on another, it’s not," she continued. "It’s a moment in time. If I saw Larry I would be happy to see him. I don’t know what the conversation would be like, but I think it would be perfectly fine."

Hines also expressed her support for Sydney Sweeney's choice not to comment on the controversy around her American Eagle "Great Jeans" ad campaign.

"She hasn’t felt the need to come out and say, ‘You’ve got it wrong. I believe this. I vote this way.’ It’s nobody’s business. She’s there to entertain people," Hines said.

During an appearance last month on the "The Katie Miller Podcast," Hines reflected on losing friends over her marriage.

"I have had some friends who are so emotional about politics that even me being married to Bobby is too much for them," she said. "It’s too much emotionally to even have a friendship with me. They can’t be relaxed around me."

After she was asked whether her husband’s politics had led to her losing roles, Hines responded, "Probably," but added that some people in Hollywood have continued to support her.

"There are people that feel like they can’t separate the fact that I’m married to Bobby," Hines said. "And there are also people in the entertainment industry coming up to me saying, ‘I really want to work with you.’ It’s a double-edged sword."