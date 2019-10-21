Cher calls Trump a 'wh---,' says Pelosi 'could kick his mammoth a--'

Music superstar Cher blasted President Trump over his latest actions in Syria, calling him a "wh---" and claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "could kick his mammoth a--."

Trump earlier this month announced a withdrawal of troops from northern Syria, leaving the U.S.-allied Kurds in the defense against the Turkish military after they quickly launched attacks.

The Oscar-winning performer weighed in on the foreign policy issue with a string of tweets.

"Trump PROMOTES 'ETHNIC CLEANSING.' THIS IS SAME ETHNIC CLEANSING THAT ALLOWED TURKS 2 MASSACRE 2 MILLION ARMENIANS, ALLOWED HITLER 2 ANNIHILATE 6 MILLION JEWS," Cher wrote Saturday. "NOW Trump INVITES TURKS 2 TORTURE & MASSACRE OUR 'KURD' ALLIES. Trump’s ACTION BRINGS ISIS & BACK. HE HAS THE CODES."

KURDISH MILITARY LEADER ACCUSES TURKEY OF 'VIOLATING' CEASE-FIRE, 'ETHNIC CLEANSING'

Cher went on to call the president a "MURDERING FK" and a "WAR CRIMINAL" the next day. She added, "IF GOP COWARDS SMELL BLOOD...THEY’LL 'DRAG' U UNDER" a bus.

MICHAEL MOORE ENDORSES BERNIE SANDERS: 'HE ISN'T AFRAID TO SAY CAPITALISM IS THE REAL PROBLEM'

On Monday, she ratcheted up her rhetoric with more personal insults in reaction to word that the Pentagon was considering leaving U.S. troops to guard Syrian oil fields.

"U.S. discussing proposal to leave troops around Syria’s oil fields... CAN'T PROTECT PPL, BUT WE CAN PROTECT OIL," Cher tweeted. "Trump MAKES MERCENARIES OUT OF BRAVE SOLDIERS FOR OIL. Trump's a wh---. Nancy Could Kick His Mammoth a-- & Should Be PRES."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cher has been a long-time critic of Trump.

Earlier this year, she called him an "ignorant thug" with a "lizard brain" after he publicly agreed with her condemnation of Democrats for their treatment of illegal immigrants compared to the U.S. homeless population.