Cher may be having trouble getting people to buy tickets for Canada concert

Cher prices are plummeting.

Although sources close to the icon say she’s been doing roaring business, tickets for her Here We Go Again tour have been selling for bargain-basement prices north of the border.

For example, stubs for Thursday night’s Vancouver, Canada, show were on sale on StubHub for $16.25 a few hours before the doors opened, and there were also at least four front-row seats — going for as little as $142 — still up for grabs about five hours before it was due to begin.

Last week, seats for her Tuesday concert in Calgary, Alberta, were for sale on the site for $6.

A rep for the legendary singer and actress told us, “Both of these markets are sold out. Cher is actually doing incredible business everywhere. You can check with Pollstar, where reports on box office sales are listed.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.