Cher deletes tweet implying she wants Donald Trump to be sexually assaulted in prison, doesn't apologize

Cher admitted that a tweet in which she implied she wanted Donald Trump to be sexually assaulted in prison went a bit too far.

The 73-year-old singer is never shy about posting her unfiltered thoughts on Donald Trump and the Republican party. Cher was one of the slew of celebrities calling for the president’s impeachment in the wake of Robert Mueller’s first public statement about the Russia investigation. However, she removed a tweet that she later claimed was a little much.

According to Yahoo Celebrity, the Oscar-winner wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she would love to see Trump thrown out of office, locked in jail and “Toy Boy Big Bubba.” The line seemed to suggest that she wanted to see the president assaulted.

Fortunately, Cher wrote a follow-up tweet explaining why she took down the first, but stopped short of apologizing for her language.

“This is Not Apology,It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment’.Dont Usually Delete My Twts,But Sometimes I Need 2 Check Myself.What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke’On Paper’,Went 2 Far.Think trump Belongs In Jail,but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong.If I Twt,I Have a Responsibility. THERES IS A LINE NOT 2,” she wrote.

Opinions are split on Cher’s explanation with some Twitter users slamming the star for her rhetoric and others praising her for censoring herself. It’s a rare moment of self-reflection for the star, whose tweets got the attention of Trump last month.

The star called the president an “ignorant thug” in an attempt to reject praise he gave her on a different post in which she implied the city of Los Angeles is overlooking its homeless veterans in an effort to focus on immigration issues.

“I AGREE… THAT DEMS STILL DONT GET,THEY’RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump’s PLAYING BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES& CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM. HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE.IF DEMS R WAITING 4 HIM 2 HAVE EPIPHANY,GOOD FKNG🍀. HE HAS🖤&SOUL OF☠️,” she wrote.

