Cher slams Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump as 'not worth a damn' in fiery tweet

Singer Cher took a direct shot at President Donald Trump’s children on social media saying they weren’t “worth a damn.”

The pop singer, who often uses her Twitter to voice a distaste for the Trump administration, took to the platform on Thursday to lambast Donald Trump Jr. over his affinity for hunting as well as Ivanka Trump for her alleged ties to China.

“HERE ARE THE ‘LET THEM EAT [CAKE], TRUMPS NOT ONE OF THEM WORTH A DAMN,” Cher wrote.

The “I Could Turn Back Time” singer accompanied the post with four photos laying out her gripes with both of them. The first was of an old tweet from fellow actor Hugh Grant that criticized Trump Jr. for reportedly hunting elephants. The second was another headline criticizing Trump Jr. for hunting. The third showed a Google search for “TRUMP BOYS KILLING BIG GAME” with a slew of unflattering headlines.

Her fourth image took a break from slamming Trump’s son and went after his daughter. The star took a screenshot of a Google search for “Ivanka has something to do with china” along with headlines about the presidential advisor’s ties to the country.

On Wednesday, Cher posted a highly critical tweet of Ivanka that read: “An Ivanka Trump Trademark For Voting Machines Was Approved By China — Here's What That Means .FIRST FAMILY WHO COMMITS TREASON 2GETHER STAYS 2GETHER‼️OR STAYS OUT OF PRISON 2GETHER‼️ DELUSIONAL AMERICANS PLS SEE,DICTATORSHIP IS COMING.”

Cher previously addressed the president himself after Trump tweeted that he agreed with her belief that Los Angeles is ignoring its homeless problem.

“I AGREE… THAT DEMS STILL DONT GET,THEY’RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump’s PLAYING BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES& CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM. HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE,” she wrote in part.