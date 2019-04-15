Cher questions Los Angeles' ability to ‘take care of its own’ amid immigration debate

Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to point out that Los Angeles, a city with about 50,000 homeless, is ill-equipped to deal with a large influx of illegal immigrants, much less its own residents.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” Cher wrote late Sunday afternoon.

The post came after reports on Friday that the Trump administration was considered releasing immigrant detained in sanctuary cities. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told “Fox News Sunday” that the proposal is undergoing a “complete and thorough review.”

Los Angeles’ homeless population is second only to New York City. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, California is home to the highest number of homeless veterans.

Donald Trump Jr., reposted Cher's tweet on his Instagram, writing: "Welcome to the Republican Party Cher!!!"