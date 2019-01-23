Cher calls Trump's America unsafe for anyone that isn't a white Trump supporter

Following a Supreme Court ruling that allows the Pentagon to restrict military service for transgender individuals, singer Cher took to social media to declare America unsafe for anyone who isn’t a white Trump supporter and sounded off on the president himself.

Cher, who is typically outspoken about her distaste for the Trump administration on social media, took to the platform on Tuesday to criticize the ruling, which grants authority to enforce a ban on those who identify as transgender from serving in the military while lower courts continue to argue the legality of the policy.

“No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re MEMBERS OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER,White, OR WEARS MAGA HAT,” Cher wrote on Twitter. “My Amazing Trans Son Is Kind,Smart,Strong Loving, Talented,&Patriotic American. Trump “Judges NO ONE By The The Content Of Their Character.”

This is just the latest in a recent stream of tweets from Cher. While her comments on the transgender military ban are new, she’s been vehemently against the ongoing government shutdown, blaming Donald Trump and calling for Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to give in to his demands for border security funding.

“NANCY 🙏🏻PLEASE.... Give THE HEARTLESS BASTARD His BloodMoney,Then Nail His Mammoth A-- to The Barn Door

ON EVERYTHING ELSE 👊🏽👊🏼‼️

BEAT HIM TO A PULP IN CONGRESS‼️ITS NOT RIGHT TO DO THIS TO OUR PPL🇺🇸‼️

WE ARE NOT SAFE BECAUSE OF trump.NOTHING CAN BE WORTH THIS😭😩,” she tweeted prior to her comments on the military ban.

In a more recent tweet, Cher called out the president directly.

“TRUMP’S DESTROYING [America] MAKING US UNSAFE.I DONT GIVE A FLYING F--- ABOUT HIS WALL,WHO BLINKS 1ST, WHO WINS GAME OF🐓. COASTGUARD’S TOP ADMIRAL SAYS”THIS CANT GO ON”.FBI SAYS THERE WONT B MANPOWER 2KEEP US SAFE. DEMS,DOES A HOUSE HAVE 2 FALL ON UR SISTER,4 U 2 GET IT.(Wiz of Oz),” she wrote.