Cher accuses Trump of 'doing anything he can to steal election,' warns voters

Singer Cher sounded the alarm Tuesday over mailing in an absentee ballot ahead of the election, advising voters to take ballots to a drop off box or polling place or vote in person.

“Trump DONOR IS IN CHARGE OF POST OFFICE, SO ”2LATE 2MAIL UR BALLOT,” she tweeted about reports that the mail has been running slow in several states and ballots might not arrive by election day.

The "Trump donor" she was referencing is U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy who has been accused by the inspector general of implementing policies that resulted "the quality and timeliness of mail delivery nationally,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS URGE VOTERS TO FOREGO MAIL-IN BALLOTS AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING

“1.PUT BALLOT IN DROP BOX 2.DELIVER BALLOT 2 UR POLLING PLACE 3.IF U DIDN’T GET BALLOT U CAN GO 2 UR POLLING PLACE & VOTE IN PERSON.trump DOING ANYTHING 2 STEAL ELECTION. VOTE,UR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT.”

USPS PUT TO THE TEST BY FOX NEWS AHEAD OF 2020 ELECTION

The Supreme Court Monday ruled Monday that any Wisconsin ballots that don’t arrive by Election Day – even if they’re postmarked by election day – won’t be counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other states allow mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrive after election day as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.