Chelsea Handler's 2018 goal is 'to sleep with a Republican'

Chelsea Handler is known for her inflammatory and often controversial tweets and her latest post did not disappoint.

"In my effort to achieve some level of bipartisanship, my goal this year was to sleep with a Republican— voluntarily," Handler tweeted on Tuesday. "It’s going to be tricky."

The comedian has been focusing on political advocacy since her Netflix series "Chelsea" was cancelled last year.

She has made headlines lately for a series of offensive tweets including one about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Holy, f--k f--k. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted on Jan.10.

“Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d--k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

In September 2017, Handler went after first lady Melania Trump on Twitter.

"Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs," Handler tweeted on Sept. 29, 2017.