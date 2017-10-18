Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show to end after Season 2 so she can focus on activism

After a rocky two seasons, comedian Chelsea Handler has announced that she will end her Netflix talk show, “Chelsea,” after two seasons. She will reportedly focus on political activism.

The star announced the news by way of a lengthy post on her social media pages. The show began its run in 2016 as a three-episode-per-week series. After mixed reviews, “Chelsea” returned for Season 2 as a weekly one-hour program that saw the host travel the world, speak to a variety of guests and engage in very political humor.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” the host, who typically skews her comedy against president Trump wrote. “For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.”

Although Handler’s Netflix talk show was not necessarily as popular as she or the streaming service hoped it would be, it seems that she’s deciding to step away from the show rather than an outright cancellation by the steaming giant.

No one from Netflix immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Still, the star ended her note revealing that the end of “Chelsea” does not mean the end of her partnership with Netflix.

“I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough - people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies. Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year.”