Chelsea Handler mocked after incorrectly suggesting President Trump only pardoned white people

President Trump courted controversy on Tuesday when he announced several clemency decisions, which comedian Chelsea Handler is now calling racist.

Handler took to Twitter to bash the president and point out that all the high-profile inmates benefited – including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and financier Michael Milken – were white.

“While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are,” she wrote.

However, several Twitter users were quick to point out that not all 11 people granted clemency are white, including Angela Stanton-King, who served time in 2007 for her role in a stealing ring.

“I’m BLACK,” Stanton-King commented on Handler’s post.

Crystal Munoz, a black woman who spent the last 12 years in prison after being convicted on marijuana charges, was also released under Trump’s order after her case was suggested to the president by Alice Marie Johnson, who Trump pardoned in 2018 following Kim Kardashian West's efforts.

Twitter users also pointed out that Tynice Nichole Hall, a 36-year-old mother who served almost 14 years of an 18-year sentence for allowing her apartment to be used to distribute drugs, was also released by Trump at the behest of Johnson.

In response to a commenter who pointed these things out to Handler, she responded by arguing that the women's crimes weren't on par with the other men swept up in Trump's clemency choices.

"First of all, that was Jared kushner [sic] prison reform and it was inspired by his father. The black people who were released from prison were never criminals to begin with. They had low level drug possessions. Trump just released real criminals and they are all white," she wrote.

Among the noteworthy clemency actions that Trump took earlier this week was commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who was convicted for attempting to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat when he was elected president in 2008.

Trump also pardoned financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws; New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced on tax fraud charges in 2010; and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted of failing to report a bribe to the former governor of Louisiana in 1998.