CNN's Chris Cuomo addresses coronavirus diagnosis: 'This is a fight' but 'we're going to all go through this together'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed his coronavirus diagnosis on his show Tuesday night following the announcement he made on social media.

"I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you might imagine, but better me than you," Cuomo began while broadcasting from his basement. "My concern is what I may have put upon my family just like you would. That is hurting me more than anything the virus can do.

"So let's focus," he continued. "Let's use this example of me having it as proof that you can get it, too, God forbid. We have to do everything we can to avoid being sick. We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and for those on the front lines who are saving people like me and many of you. Together as ever as one. That is our remedy. "

Cuomo -- the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- reassured viewers that he "feels fine" but expressed how "sickening" the thought of potentially getting the rest of his family infected is.

"And yet, I'm hesitant to talk about me because who cares?" Cuomo, 49, continued. "This is so small compared to what so many are facing. And we're going to all go through this together. You're going to have stories like mine pop up all over you and your life. You probably do already. Why? Because testing is just starting to catch up and pulling back the curtain on what we know to be true for so long. It's not if, it's not even when -- we are in it. "

"This is a fight, it's going to get worse. We're going to suffer and you have to accept that not with fear but with almost a fanatical sense of passion to fight because that's the only way you've ever made it through anything hard in your life and this will be no different. Let me be proof."

He concluded: "So let's move past this idea of fear to fact. What do they need us to do, what is working, what do we have questions about, what remains?"