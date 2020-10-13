‘Charmed’ star Sarah Jeffery calls Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan ‘pathetic’ for criticizing reboot

“Charmed” star Sarah Jeffery clapped back at original cast members Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan after they slammed the reboot.

Jeffery, 24, called Combs, 46, and McGowan, 47, “sad” and “pathetic” because of their continuous putdown of The CW reboot, which premiered in 2018.

The original cast of the witchy drama aired from 1998 to 2006.

In a recent video captured by a fan on TikTok, Combs and McGowan were together as they gossiped about the new “Charmed.”

ROSE MCGOWAN RIPS ALYSSA MILANO AND DEMS IN TWITTER FEUD: 'GET OFF MY COATTAILS YOU F---ING FRAUD'

Combs criticized Netflix for taking down the original and lamented that the streaming service didn’t want its viewers to see the “old people.”

McGowan repeatedly said the reboot “sucks” although she admitted she’s never seen it.

Jeffery reposted the video and clapped back at Combs and McGowan.

"You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way," the 24-year-old remarked on Twitter Monday.

HOLLY MARIE COMBS SLAMS 'CHARMED' REBOOT IN TWITTER RANT

The actress added: "I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

The current “Charmed” leads Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz are all women of color.

Jeffery later posted a gif of Glinda from “The Wonderful Wizard of OZ” alongside the caption "Are you a good witch or a bad witch?"

Over the years Combs, McGowan and original stars Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano have criticized the remake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty, 49, was among the first critics when the reboot was announced in 2018, although later that year during Comic-Con she asked people to be “a little bit kinder” to the cast and The CW.

Representatives for Combs and McGowan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.