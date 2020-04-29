Holly Marie Combs blames 'disgrace' Donald Trump for her grandfather's death due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Holly Marie Combs is blaming President Donald Trump for her grandfather’s death from complications due to coronavirus.

The former “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars” star directed a tweet to the president on Monday revealing that her grandfather, who she says voted for Trump in 2016, died one day after his 66th wedding anniversary.

“My grandfather died today. He voted for you,” Combs wrote Monday. “He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The actress joins the chorus of celebrities who have criticized the president for what they believe to be a slow response to the pandemic, with many accusing him of downplaying the severity of the issue for weeks.

In fact, Combs tweeted her rebuke in response to a tweet in which Trump tried to correct the assertion that he called the virus a “hoax” in late February.

“I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!” Trump wrote on Saturday.

While many reacted with condolences for the actress, several Trump supporters criticized her for blaming the president. In response to one troll that questioned how long she expected her grandfather to live anyway, the actress wrote: “He would have been 90 on June 23rd of this year but thanks for asking.”

She also tweeted: “Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan.”