Charlotte Kirk breaks her silence on sexual misconduct scandal with Warner Bros. boss

Hours after finding herself the subject of a second unflattering article in The Hollywood Reporter, actress Charlotte Kirk has broken her silence. The followup was about her pressuring Avi Lerner and others to give her a role in the "Hellboy" revamp. She asked Deadline to give her side of the story, through a statement.

It isn’t a mystery to Kirk why she continues to be a THR fixation: she is a fulcrum to keep the pressure on Warner Bros Entertainment chairman Kevin Tsujihara as WarnerMedia engages in another investigation in a story that played out years ago, when the married WB chief engaged in a relationship with Kirk that veered into a widely leaked set of text messages in which she applied pressure to get auditions for studio films (she appeared in a couple of those, including "Ocean’s 8"). But she wanted to remind that she is still getting established, and the piling on is getting gratuitous and unfair. Kirk noted that the past week’s press has given her unexpected insight for her next film, a horror picture she wrote with Neil Marshall, who’s directing. The Reckoning, she said, is about an innocent woman persecuted for being a witch. She’ll play the protagonist. Here is her statement:

“A lot has been written about me over the past week, most of it conjecture and hearsay, and except for an initial statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, I have remained silent. I can’t do that any more. It’s bad enough to be defined by others, but when the person they put on the page has no relationship to who I am, I feel compelled to speak out.

Firstly, I want to make it absolutely clear that I had nothing to do with the publication of this story. There are assumptions being made that somehow I was responsible for the release of the texts, and that is simply not true. When I heard that THR might publish it, I implored them not to, but obviously to no avail.

Secondly, these articles refer to events from six years ago, back in 2013. I was a different person then. I was 19 years old, newly arrived in LA, possibly a little arrogant and definitely very naive. I acknowledge I may have made some poor choices and I’m sorry for that, but I’ve learned from my mistakes since then and have grown a lot, as a person, as a woman, and as a professional actor.

As for these latest rumours surrounding the 'Hellboy' movie, they are nonsensical. Neil saw my audition and believed I was the best actor for the role, simple as that. The character of Alice was written as a 26 year old East End girl with strawberry blonde hair and an attitude – that’s me in a nutshell! Avi supported Neil’s choice because he believed in the director’s vision for the movie. Unfortunately, they were both overruled by Larry Gordon, because he controlled the rights. At the end of the day, that’s show business, and instead I went on to play the title role in the feature film 'Nicole and OJ.'

This is a speed bump and not a road block and I will move beyond this. I will never stop fighting; fighting to define myself, fighting for the best roles and fighting for the career I love and was born to do.”