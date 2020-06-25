Charlize Theron slams Steven Seagal as 'overweight,' unable to fight and 'not very nice to women'

Charlize Theron called out famed actor Steven Seagal for being “overweight” and not as good at martial arts as he claims to be during a recent interview.

The actress, who has starred in several action movies such as “Atomic Blonde,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the upcoming film “The Old Guard” appeared for a virtual interview on “The Howard Stern Show” where, unlike when she’s performing stage combat for her roles, she pulled no punches in criticizing the 68-year-old “Under Sige” actor.

“At night I’ll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him ‘fighting’ in Japan, but he really isn’t,” she explained when discussing researching for her roles, according to Yahoo Entertainment. “He’s just incredibly overweight and pushing people. He’s overweight and can barely fight … look it up, it’s ridiculous. He’s shoving people by the face. It’s a whole setup.”

She justified her harsh comments by noting that the actor has been rumored to be difficult to work with, especially for women.

“I have no problem talking s--- about him because he’s not very nice to women so f--- you!” she told the host.

Representatives for Seagal did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Seagal has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by multiple women. In 2018, TheWrap reported that actress Regina Simons, who was an extra in his 1994 film “On Deadly Ground,” accused him of raping her at a wrap party at his Beverly Hills home when she was 18. At the time, Dutch former model Faviola Dadis said she filed a report against the actor with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging he groped her during an audition in 2002.

Portia de Rossi, who co-starred with Theron in “Arrested Development,” tweeted about her experience working with Seagal in 2017, writing: “My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

Several other women have come forward with similar allegations against the actor.