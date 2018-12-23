DA declines sexual-assault charges against Steven Seagal for second time

The Los Angeles district attorney declined to file sexual-assault charges against Steven Seagal for a second time, Variety reports, citing that the statute of limitations in the allegation had expired.

A woman reportedly claimed to the LAPD that the action star raped her in 2002. The victim was not identified, but attorney Lisa Bloom told press that the accuser was a woman that she represented.

In March, Bloom hosted a press conference for Seagal accusers Faviola Dadis and Regina Simons, in which the women detailed their harrowing allegations against the actor.

Upon news that Seagal wouldn't be charged, Bloom said in a statement, "We appreciate the DA's office's careful review of this case. Its hands are tied by this unfair law which bars the courthouse door even to young women like my client, Faviola Dadis, who is highly credible. The law fails to recognize that few minors are emotionally ready to seek justice against their rapists until many years later. Instead, it offers rapists a 'get out of jail free' card if they simply pass an arbitrary time deadline. And the law seems to presume that victims are lying, creating an unfairly high evidentiary standard not required in other criminal cases. Few rapists commit their crimes in the presence of witnesses."

In September, the D.A. declined to charge Seagal with sexual assault over an alleged 1993 incident, also reportedly due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Eleven other women, including Portia de Rossi, Jenny McCarthy and Julianna Margulies, have accused Seagal of sexual harassment or assault.

Seagal has maintained his innocence of all allegations of sexual harassment and assault.