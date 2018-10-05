Steven Seagal storms out of live interview when asked about rape, sexual harassment allegations

Steven Seagal abruptly walked out of an interview with the BBC after the show host asked the actor about rape and sexual misconduct allegations brought against him in the past.

The 66-year-old actor was a guest at BBC's "Newsnight" Thursday, hosted by Kirsty Wark. But things didn't go as planned for Wark after she decided to ask Seagal about how the #MeToo movement has impacted him.

"You've been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment," Wark said to the actor. "You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?"

Instead of answering, Seagal immediately pulled his earpiece out, got up and left the studio.

Seagal is one of the many men in Hollywood who has found themselves under fire during the #MeToo era.

Seagal has been accused of harassment and misconduct by actresses Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy and Katherine Heigl, and by "Inside Edition" correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

Most recently, the actor was accused of rape by Regina Simons, an extra in Seagal’s 1994 film “On Deadly Ground." In a January 2017 interview with The Wrap, Simons told the publication that she was raped by the star in 1993 at a wrap party which she said took place at his Beverly Hills home.

A few months later, in October 2017, Jenny McCarthy told The Daily Beast that Seagal demanded she strip during an audition for the film “Under Siege 2” in 1998. A spokesperson for Seagal shut down McCarthy’s claims and said that the actress “never audition[ed]” for the role.

After Seagal's swift exit from the "Newsnight" studio, the show host reminded viewers that Seagal has actively denied all of the accusations against him.