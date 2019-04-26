Charlize Theron scolds French TV host for kissing female interpreter: 'Ask next time'

Charlize Theron didn't hide her feelings while appearing on a French talk show, "Touche Pas A Mon Poste."

On Tuesday, the actress scolded the program's presenter Cyril Hanouna after he kissed her female interpreter onstage without her permission.

The 43-year-old was on the show to promote her new movie, "The Long Shot," and looked shocked after the moment happened. So much so, she spoke up and said, “Wow, maybe ask next time?”

Her co-star, Seth Rogen, appeared stunned and uncomfortable as well.

French fans spoke out on social media in support of Theron calling out the inappropriate behavior.

“Being an interpreter and a woman, I really appreciate what Charlize Theron said when the TV host kissed her interpreter out of the blue…,” a fan wrote.

Another said that the interpreter was "disgusted, objectified and infantilized on TV" by Hanouna's actions.

And someone else added, “Thank you so much, Charlize Theron! I totally agree with you: even for a kiss, consent is important! And it is something that Cyril Hanouna doesn’t know!”

This isn't the first time that the host and the show have been involved in a scandal. A prior incident in 2016 included a man, who was a guest, kissing a woman's breasts without her consent, which reportedly led to her filing a sexual assault complaint.

And outrage occurred in 2017 when Hanouna posted a fake ad on a gay dating website and then mocked the callers who phoned in on the show.

The "Atomic Blonde" star is an advocate in the #MeToo movement and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about women's empowerment. “The amount of traction and the amount of women who are being empowered by other women to step forward and actually speak their truth, I know in my life I’ve never seen anything like that,” she said.

“I think success for us as women is going to come out of the support that we give each other, out of not stopping this moment. This is a rock rolling down a mountain really fast, and I’m quite enjoying watching it," Theron added.

French broadcaster Canal+ did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.