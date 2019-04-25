Charlize Theron channels 'Game of Thrones' character Sansa Stark

Charlize Theron channeled her inner Sansa Stark in her latest red carpet look.

The actress donned a black pleated dress with sheer sleeves and a leather bodice at the Paris premiere for her new movie "Long Shot" on Wednesday.

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS SHE’S ‘SHOCKINGLY’ SINGLE: ‘SOMEBODY JUST NEEDS TO GROW A PAIR AND STEP UP’

The black getup was very similar to Sansa Stark's new look in Season 8 of "Game of Thrones." Sansa is played by British actress Sophie Turner.

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM SEASON 8 OF "GAME OF THRONES"]

‘GAME OF THRONES’ STAR MAISIE WILLIAMS OPENS UP ABOUT SEX SCENE THAT SHOCKED VIEWERS

Turner made headlines herself earlier this week when she shared a raunchy response to the shocking Arya and Gendry sex scene from Season 8, Episode 2.

Turner took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to react to the scene involving the characters played by Maisie Williams, 22, and Joe Dempsie, 31, that took many viewers by surprise and left some cringing. In Sunday night’s episode, 18-year-old Arya Stark lost her virginity to Gendry, her former travel partner who is the bastard son of late King Robert Baratheon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In honor of Easter, I guess 'Game of Thrones' wanted the storyline to have a little Easter Bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p---y, and that’s the tea,” Turner said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories.