‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams drops bombshell: Epic spoiler or epic prank?

Did Maisie Williams just drop a major “Game of Thrones” spoiler by accident?

That was likely the thought many members of Monday’s “Tonight Show” audience entertained afterthe 21-year-old actress revealed that Arya Stark -- Williams’ beloved character in the hit HBO series -- dies in the second episode of the soon-to-be-released final season.

“A crumb is all I ask, m’lady,” Fallon asked the star, trying to convince her to drop a few eighth-season spoilers.

“I’ve decided to just keep a tight lip on everything. HBO sent out a lot of memos recently about saying nothing. ... They would absolutely kill me,” she said in response.

But as she appeared to weaken and succumb to Fallon's pleas, she offered this: “During shooting, like, the final days were really, like, emotional, saying goodbye to all of the cast. Because when I found out that Arya died in like the second episode, I was—” she said, before stopping. The actress’ eyes appeared to fill with shock as she covered her mouth with both of her hands.

Shortly after, she ran off camera, darting behind a curtain. The audience fell silent as Fallon followed her.

Suddenly, they both jumped out and yelled, “April Fools'!”

The prank came just weeks after the 21-year-old revealed -- in truth -- that there’s “a lot of death this year.” The disclosure came in a chat with Entertainment Weekly.

She added that the final season apparently makes so many references to the first that she decided to rewatch the original season for herself.

“After reading the scripts, I went back and watched Season 1 again because so much of it refers back to that season. There are so many scenes that will look similar. And also, I watched just to remind myself of the arc I’ve taken already. I wanted Arya to go full circle and try for some kind of normalcy like when she was younger,” she told the publication.