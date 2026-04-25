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'Charlie's Angels' star Kate Jackson opens up about her quiet life on Virginia farm after leaving Hollywood

Jackson walked away from Hollywood 20 years ago and is eying her return

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Kate Jackson retreated from the public eye two decades ago, and has loved her private life on her farm in Virginia.

During an interview with People, Jackson opened up about farm life and the 128 acres of land she calls home.

"I love being in Virginia, and I really enjoy the farm. I've got chickens, a couple of horses. Most of it's woods, but it's 128 acres and it's beautiful and it's quiet and peaceful," the actress began.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SAYS HER FAMILY COULD BE "SELF-SUSTAINED" ON TENNESSEE FARM AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD SPOTLIGHT

Charle's Angels cast and Kate Jackson

"Charlie's Angels" star Kate Jackson opened up about living off-the-grid on her Virginia farm. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

"It's a good place for me, and I love being in the mountains. I still get to ski, but I shouldn't."

"I love being in Virginia, and I really enjoy the farm. I've got chickens, a couple of horses. Most of it's woods, but it's 128 acres and it's beautiful and it's quiet and peaceful."

— Kate Jackson

Jackson is widely known for her role as Sabrina Duncan on the hit TV series "Charlie’s Angels."

She quickly rose to fame in the 70s and became a prominent television star, also earning acclaim for her work on "The Rookies" and "Scarecrow and Mrs. King."

Cheryl Ladd Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson posing for a portrait in Los Angeles

Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson of "Charlie's Angels." (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

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Although Jackson has been out of the public eye for years, she is currently revisiting the entertainment world and has found a love for directing.

"I'm in California now and going to see what happens and if there are things to do, if there's work to be had, acting or directing," she began. "Directing was really fun. I'm pretty darn good at it."

Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson standing together looking toward the camera

Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson, the original cast members of "Charlie's Angels," stand together looking toward the camera. (Unknown/ABC Photo Archives)

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Jackson told People that when she left Hollywood 20 years ago, she had a feeling that she might want to return one day.

Kate Jackson Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd posing at PaleyFest LA event

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attend the "Charlie's Angels" 50th Anniversary Celebration at PaleyFest LA in Hollywood in April. (Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

"I guess somewhere in the back of my head, I always knew one day I was going to say, 'I think I'd like to do that again.' Creative people need to be creative," Jackson said.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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