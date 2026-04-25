'Charlie's Angels' star Kate Jackson opens up about her quiet life on Virginia farm after leaving Hollywood

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Kate Jackson retreated from the public eye two decades ago, and has loved her private life on her farm in Virginia.

During an interview with People, Jackson opened up about farm life and the 128 acres of land she calls home.

"I love being in Virginia, and I really enjoy the farm. I've got chickens, a couple of horses. Most of it's woods, but it's 128 acres and it's beautiful and it's quiet and peaceful," the actress began.

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"It's a good place for me, and I love being in the mountains. I still get to ski, but I shouldn't."

"I love being in Virginia, and I really enjoy the farm. I've got chickens, a couple of horses. Most of it's woods, but it's 128 acres and it's beautiful and it's quiet and peaceful." — Kate Jackson

Jackson is widely known for her role as Sabrina Duncan on the hit TV series "Charlie’s Angels."

She quickly rose to fame in the 70s and became a prominent television star, also earning acclaim for her work on "The Rookies" and "Scarecrow and Mrs. King."

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Although Jackson has been out of the public eye for years, she is currently revisiting the entertainment world and has found a love for directing.

"I'm in California now and going to see what happens and if there are things to do, if there's work to be had, acting or directing," she began. "Directing was really fun. I'm pretty darn good at it."

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Jackson told People that when she left Hollywood 20 years ago, she had a feeling that she might want to return one day.

"I guess somewhere in the back of my head, I always knew one day I was going to say, 'I think I'd like to do that again.' Creative people need to be creative," Jackson said.

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