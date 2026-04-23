Carrie Underwood says her family could be 'self-sustained' on Tennessee farm away from Hollywood spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though she's one of the biggest names in country music, Carrie Underwood is prepared to live off the grid.

After Monday's Disney-themed episode of "American Idol," the country music superstar opened up about her life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, revealing she and her family of four could be "self-sustained" on their Tennessee farm.

"I think if I had to, I could be self-sustained at home. I love growing things," Underwood — who won the singing competition in 2005 and joined as a judge last year — told Fox News Digital. "If I had all the time in the world, I would… not really need to go to the grocery store for too much. But it’s a lot of fun. You know, I love our chickens. We have cows, we have sheep, we have donkeys. We have horses. I have my garden, and it's a great way to connect with the earth. That's my contribution to the family."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES SECRET TO RAISING GROUNDED CHILDREN ON TENNESSEE FARM

"I feel like a lot of other responsibilities are mine," Underwood added. "We have a farm manager who is wonderful… He's taking care of my sheep while I'm gone. He looks after the horses and things like that. We do as much as we can, but I'm obviously not there all the time, and neither is my husband, so we do have help."

Last month, during an appearance on "The View," Underwood — who was joined by her fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — opened up about how she manages to keep her home life grounded at her Tennessee farm with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

WATCH: CARRIE UNDERWOOD REVEALS SHE COULD BE ‘SELF-SUSTAINED’ ON TENNESSEE FARM

"I don't bring work home with me," Underwood told the TV hosts. "And it is the opposite of what I do everywhere else, like being on stage and being at home. These are two different people, pretty much, and I love that because it's like they'll come to shows, and they'll see me do what I do, and I feel like they're proud."

"But mom makes dinner," she continued. "I'm usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I'm covered in poop or whatever it is. That's mom, and I hope, more than anything, that's what they take away from me and that's what they remember about me . Like she was mom, and every once in a while she goes and gets on stage."

But home on the farm is where Underwood thrives the most.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

In addition to raising livestock, canning foods, harvesting her own fruits and vegetables, crocheting and more, the country music star takes pride in her farm-to-table way of living.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I love that our meals, especially dinner. It's like you look on our plate and everything on our plates is something that either came from the garden, or my husband's a hunter, you know. The meat is something that he got," she said during a 2023 episode of " The Dr. Josh Axe Show ."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"We eat what we have. We eat seasonally. It all tastes delicious because it's food."

With a hectic schedule, Underwood finds solace in the quiet moments at home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last year, the "Before He Cheats" singer explained that, at the time, she'd gone to her orchard to feed some of her animals, and while she was checking on her fruit, she got the idea to pray.

"I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful," she wrote. "I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush. Just a rat snake…nothing dangerous. But he was there…JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think…about God…about the devil."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"The devil is always there…watching…lurking…even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn’t a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil…BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other…but I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning…having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along…out of my orchard and out of my way!"

In 2023, Underwood collaborated with Epic Gardening , a gardening brand with a YouTube channel. The team behind the brand traveled to her farm to help her build one of her greenhouses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

There, she explained that as soon as she and Fisher moved to their home outside Nashville, they started working on the garden. But, in 2020, when the pandemic hit, they were able to really get something major started.

"I love the heat here in Tennessee, and it just made me happy to, you know, grow something from nothing," she said. "It feels like little miracles every time I get something."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.