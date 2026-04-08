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'Charlie’s Angels’ star Kate Jackson says fame destroyed her privacy and forced her out of Hollywood

Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith starred in 'Charlie's Angels'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Kate Jackson said fame came at a steep cost — and it’s one she still hasn’t embraced decades later.

The former TV star said constant scrutiny stripped away her privacy early on, a trade-off that later pushed her to retreat from Hollywood.

"We lost our privacy, totally," Jackson told People at the 50th anniversary celebration of "Charlie's Angels." "We just absolutely totally lost every bit of privacy. And then, to make it worse, those horrible tabloids."

The "Charlie’s Angels" alum didn’t mince words as she reflected on modern culture and her disconnect from social media.

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Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson wear glitter dresses on ABC.

Kate Jackson claimed "Charlie's Angels" fame destroyed her privacy while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the hit show. (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

"I don’t understand social media. I mean, I don't get it," she said. "All I want is a little privacy. And I don't understand why people are so fond of taking their picture and telling the world where they are at this very moment, doing this thing. I don't get it."

Jackson, now 77, got her start on "Dark Shadows" before cementing herself as a household name with her performance as Sabrina Duncan on "Charlie's Angels." She later solidified her TV legacy with roles in "Scarecrow" and "Mrs. King."

Despite a career that made her a television mainstay, Jackson said she never anticipated the lasting impact of her "Charlie's Angels" role.

"[I] never dreamed from day one, 50 years later, anyone would be interested at all or even had seen it," Jackson told Page Six.

Kate Jackson Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attending Charlies Angels 50th Anniversary Celebration in Hollywood

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attend the "Charlie's Angels" 50th anniversary celebration. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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"But the fact is it's never gone off the air, ever. It’s always been on television."

"Charlie's Angels," which aired from 1976 until 1981, originally starred Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and the late Farrah Fawcett. Cheryl Ladd was added to the group after Fawcett filmed only one season. Jackson eventually exited the series and was replaced by Shelley Hack.

Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson standing together while looking toward the camera.

Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson were the original cast members of "Charlie's Angels." (Unknown / Abc Photo Archives)

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Jackson previously admitted she walked away from "Charlie's Angels" because she didn't want to "sacrifice" her life for a TV show.

"I finally had to say, ‘Wait a minute, there’s my life, and there’s the show, and one is killing the other, so something has to go,'" she recalled in an interview with the US edition of Closer magazine. "I sure as hell wasn’t about to sacrifice my life for a television show."

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson sit next to each other.

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson helped to save a "little Angel" from a diabolical murderer in "Charlie's Angels." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

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"My life was all geared to work, even though those people around the country know me and like me, they aren’t in my living room at the end of the day when I’m lonely and hassled," she added."

"I’d had it with Hollywood’s long hours, the politics, the backstabbing and the gossip," Jackson said. "It was not a great town for having your feet on the ground and living a normal life."

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