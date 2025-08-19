Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Joan Collins teases her next big career move while sizzling in white swimsuit at 92

Fans praise the 'Dynasty' star's glamourous look at 92 years old

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Dame Joan Collins pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth Video

Dame Joan Collins pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

'Dynasty' legend shares fond memories of the longtime British monarch who died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on Fox Nation.

Joan Collins is embracing the heat. 

On Saturday, the "Dynasty" star, 92, got playful on social media while teasing her next big career move. 

"The producer is thinking of making a sequel to Murder Between Friends," Collins captioned the Instagram post, which features her lounging poolside while wearing a white bathing suit. "I played Francesca Carlyle who is a tv star and also a private detective. ( like shades of Agatha Christie & Murder She Wrote ). Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat.🔥 Thinking of my next move or next movie!" 

Joan Collins in white swimsuit

Joan Collins sizzles in white swimsuit at 92.  (Joan Collins/Instagram; Getty Images)

The snapshot earned mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some accusing Collins of using heavy filters. 

"Gorgeous but heavily filtered. Let's be honest. Her skin in real life is not like this. Don't appreciate unrealistic expectations for someone in her decade," one user wrote. 

Others praised Collins. 

"True icon," one fan wrote. "So glamorous and chic!"

"How do you pull this off…. Looking that great and keep looking younger every time," another added. "Must be love, happy family life and the love of your life and having fun!!"

Earlier this year, Sharon Stone opened up about the advice Collins once gave her when it comes to aging. 

A split of Sharon Stone and Joan Collins

Sharon Stone said Collins once gave her advice on aging.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"A lot of people give up as they get older," the "Basic Instinct" actress, 67, told The Sunday Times in March. "They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’" 

She continued, "But you still have to love that body. I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting [she is an artist] and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’"

Joan Collins

The 92-year-old actress was praised by fans for remaining "glamorous" and "chic." (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

She said that she was once at the house of Joan's sister, romance novelist Jackie Collins, playing billiards when Joan jokingly told her two things to never do after turning 40. 

"Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

She added, "Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny." 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

