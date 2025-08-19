Joan Collins teases her next big career move while sizzling in white swimsuit at 92

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joan Collins is embracing the heat.

On Saturday, the "Dynasty" star, 92, got playful on social media while teasing her next big career move.

"The producer is thinking of making a sequel to Murder Between Friends," Collins captioned the Instagram post, which features her lounging poolside while wearing a white bathing suit. "I played Francesca Carlyle who is a tv star and also a private detective. ( like shades of Agatha Christie & Murder She Wrote ). Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat.🔥 Thinking of my next move or next movie!"

The snapshot earned mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some accusing Collins of using heavy filters.

"Gorgeous but heavily filtered. Let's be honest. Her skin in real life is not like this. Don't appreciate unrealistic expectations for someone in her decade," one user wrote.

Others praised Collins.

"True icon," one fan wrote. "So glamorous and chic!"

"How do you pull this off…. Looking that great and keep looking younger every time," another added. "Must be love, happy family life and the love of your life and having fun!!"

Earlier this year, Sharon Stone opened up about the advice Collins once gave her when it comes to aging.

"A lot of people give up as they get older," the "Basic Instinct" actress, 67, told The Sunday Times in March. "They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’"

She continued, "But you still have to love that body. I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting [she is an artist] and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’"

She said that she was once at the house of Joan's sister, romance novelist Jackie Collins, playing billiards when Joan jokingly told her two things to never do after turning 40.

"Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

She added, "Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny."