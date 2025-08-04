Loni Anderson's death thrusts turbulent Burt Reynolds romance back into the spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though Loni Anderson's talent on screen earned her mega success, her life behind the scenes got just as much — if not more — attention.

Dubbed a "sex symbol" for decades, Anderson, who died on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness, embraced her sexuality and public romances, including her relationship with the late Burt Reynolds.

The former couple first met on a talk show and co-starred in "Stroker Ace" in 1982.

"Whether this relationship will go any further than it has right now, I have no idea," Reynolds told People that same year. Loni and I are both trying very hard to get acquainted and to like each other without too many explosions and broadsides from the press."

The pair, who adopted their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds in August 1988, tied the knot that same year, but surprisingly divorced in 1995.

In 2015, Reynolds told People that it was a "really dumb move" to marry Anderson.

"I should have known that you don't marry an actress," he said at the time. "It wasn't lollipops and roses."

In 1995, Anderson told the Associated Press that the marriage was far from perfect.

"There was pain," she said at the time. "There was some abuse. There was drug addiction, on his part. There was always me trying to save it and feeling very empowered that I thought I could. And there was great love on my part."

"We were friends first and friends last." — Loni Anderson

After announcing their divorce, Reynolds alluded to a lack of sexual chemistry as a catalyst.

"I don't see how she can be in total shock when you have not … if your husband has not touched you in the biblical sense … in almost three years," he said during an appearance "Good Morning America: Evening Edition" at the time. "How can you be surprised?"

Reynolds also alluded to infidelity.

"I caught her cheating on me," he said. "And so I just … I made the decision to call it off," he claimed.

At the time, Anderson replied, "I do not intend to engage in a media war. I have to consider the welfare and best interests of my little boy."

Anderson admitted the public breakup was a daunting experience.

"I used to say to him, ‘Why did you say that?’" she said in a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly about Reynolds’ comments about their relationship to the press. "People don’t realize that [in the worst times] we always kept in contact."

In 2019, Anderson said she and Reynolds - who died in 2018 from a heart attack - made peace before his death with the help of their son.

"We were friends first and friends last," Anderson told Closer Weekly in 2018. "It’s time to move on."

The "WKRP in Cincinnati" actress insisted she and Reynolds put aside the hostility they endured when the marriage came to an end for the sake of Quinton.

"We have this wonderful child together," she said. "Having a son was a big event in our lives and so everything revolved around him."

According to Closer Weekly, it was Quinton who served as a peacemaker and even brought his parents together one last time before Reynolds passed away.

"We went out to dinner and [Burt] brought me flowers," recalled Anderson. "Burt could be quiet, shy and self-deprecating. He was a bookworm and loved to read mysteries aloud to one another so that we could share them."

Anderson added that together, they’d spend many hours guessing about the ending of those stories.

"He was a voracious reader," she said.

Reynolds spent the final years of his life in Florida, where he first returned in 1968 after several years in California.

At the time of Reynolds’ death, Anderson and Quinton said they would "miss" the late actor and "his great laugh."

"Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world," Anderson said in a statement to Fox News hours after Reynolds died.

The statement continued: "Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for 12 years and Quinton’s father for 30 years. We will miss him and his great laugh."

In 2021, Anderson reflected on her life and revealed the advice she'd give her younger self.

"I would tell her, ‘Don’t keep looking forward to what’s coming, enjoy the climb.’ There’s nothing more wonderful than the climb, you know? The looking forward to each day and creating something new, getting that job, going on an audition, putting yourself out there - that's all great. But you can’t forget to enjoy the climb. I guess that’s the best thing you could do when it comes to your life. Don’t forget to enjoy the day while you’re looking forward to what’s going to happen next week."

