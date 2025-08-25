‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden recreates iconic genie pose at 94

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barbara Eden is proving she’s as spellbinding as ever.

The actress, best known for starring in the classic sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," celebrated her birthday with a playful nod to her beloved character. The actress turned 94 on Aug 23.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Eden struck her signature genie pose, delighting her nearly 130,000 followers.

"Let's all take a moment to wish our favorite blonde, entertainment icon and Hollywood legend Barbara Eden a very VERY Happy Birthday today!" the caption read.

The TV icon spent the special day getting glammed up. Eden was seen exiting a hair salon in Los Angeles wearing a bold red ensemble. Her look was paired with beige sandals and white sunglasses.

Eden has starred in over 25 films, 19 TV movies, and five TV shows throughout her 70-year career, according to People magazine. The outlet revealed that her big break came when she became a recurring performer on "The Johnny Carson Show." However, she is best recognized for playing Jeannie in "I Dream of Jeannie."

The series tells the comical tale of a 2,000-year-old genie who falls in love with astronaut Major Tony Nelson, played by Larry Hagman. The show ran for five seasons from 1965 to 1970.

The show’s 60th anniversary falls on Sept. 18, 2025.

Back in 2024, the star spoke to Fox News Digital and revealed her secrets to looking and feeling youthful in her 90s.

"I used to work out all the time," said Eden. "I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer… When COVID hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle, and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they’re good for your bones."

While Eden enjoys the comfort of getting in shape at home, she misses going to the gym and working out alongside other people.

"I like the camaraderie, and I loved the spinning classes," she said. "It gets you going. And I’m not much of a self-starter. I have to remind myself to go to the bicycle."

Eden, who also appeared in "I Love Lucy," suggested experimenting with different workout routines to find what you like and what suits your lifestyle. It also keeps your sweat sessions interesting, she pointed out.

"I remember when aerobics were all the rage," she said. "It was good for you. I tried it, but no, it wasn’t for me. But walking? Now that’s another thing. If you can walk briskly, which suits me just fine, that’s good for you. It’s good for your knees and ankles. I find it better than running."

Eden noted that she doesn’t just rely on a daily workout routine to stay in shape. She also practices eating in moderation, something that her parents taught her. The habit stuck.

"I was lucky to have a mother and father who were conscious of eating well and living," she explained. "My mother’s mantra was ‘moderation of all things.’ That’s how they lived, and that’s how I’ve lived.

"I love Italian food. German too. I love schnitzel, especially when you squeeze lemon on it. It’s delicious. And of course, growing up in San Francisco, we had absolutely the best Italian and Chinese food ever. My friend would argue with that. She always says the best is in New York, but I think it’s in San Francisco."

But like many mere mortals, Eden also has a sweet tooth.

"I’m also a sugar eater," she admitted. "I like sweets. I like key lime pie. My sister brought me one for my birthday. I also like angel food cake. I make my own angel food cake and then put a very sharp, sweet lemon icing on it. And chocolates, of course - I love them. You can’t miss with me, really. You want to give me something? Just give me anything sweet."

When it comes to her beauty routine these days, Eden said she now prefers to follow a simple skincare routine that leaves her skin smooth and supple.

"I wash my face with Cetaphil every night," she said. "It’s very gentle. I also use Estée Lauder’s Repair Serum every night. I’ve been using a serum on my face since I was a teenager. But keeping your face clean is very important. When I wear makeup, I remove it with a gentle facial cleanser that foams up. I never go to bed without washing my face. I like to moisturize and go to sleep clean."

"I’ve learned how to apply makeup on the set," she shared. "When you work with the best, the makeup artists in Hollywood, you have the best. So, of course, you have to learn."

"I learned how to use eyeliner. I never did that before. I didn’t even know I could do that. But nowadays, it’s easy to learn how to apply your own makeup. I remember I went to the hospital, and the nurses there had these beautiful curly lashes. It was like being on the set!"

And staying busy traveling and participating in work engagements has also kept her feeling young, Eden insisted.

"Connecting with my fans is very important to me," she explained. "First of all, I think I have absolutely the nicest people who like what I’ve done. No one’s rude. No one’s out of line. Everyone is polite and fun to be around - no matter where I go."

When asked what had kept her going over the years, Eden admitted that she did not know. The drive was always there.

"I don’t think about it," she said. "I would guess that a shrink would say that I want to be productive and not sit on a shelf and do nothing. I think if I weren’t doing what I’m doing, I would go out and find a job just to keep myself going and be part of civilization… If you don’t try, you’re not going to be doing anything. That’s not good. I say, just be busy. Be productive. That’s so important… It’s important to me."