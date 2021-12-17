‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith, 76, ‘looks younger’ than her son Gaston in rare photo: ‘My Son-Shine!’

Jaclyn Smith's child was heaven sent.

The "Charlie’s Angels" alum took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a rare photo of her son Gaston Richmond. In the snap, the 76-year-old is seen embracing the 39-year-old.

"My Son-Shine!" the actress captioned the pic.

However, the star’s followers were more focused on how youthful and glowing Smith looked.

"You never age!" one user gushed.

‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR JACLYN SMITH, 75, SAYS THIS GREEN DRINK MAKES HER ‘FEEL SO MUCH MORE ENERGETIC’

"76? Wow, she looks younger than him," another commented. "I’m speechless. I’m without speech."

"Handsome son shine, but why does he look older than her? No offense," one user questioned.

"You are 76 in this pic? OMG," one follower wrote. "You look AHMAZING! Great photo of you both!"

Back in March, Smith shared a heartfelt tribute to Richmond for his 39th birthday on Instagram.

"He arrived safely on this planet, making me the happiest woman in the world," she wrote at the time, along with sharing several throwback photos. "It feels like he started surfing before walking...Always curious, deeply observant with the kindest most sensitive heart. He remains one of my favorite humans on this planet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Gaston, you will always be my son-shine. Happy 39th birthday! I love you," she added.

Back in 2018, Smith told Fox News she still has fond memories of her time filming "Charlie’s Angels." The hit series aired from 1976 until 1981.

"We had laughs, we had so many laughs," said Smith at the time. "Angels in chains, being chained together. Eating lunch together. It was an education and it was eye-opening because each girl was so unique with her own personality and style. And these are my friends today. That bond is what I really remember."

"The friendship is what I treasure from that. The friendship. Aaron Spelling was so dear to me. He’s somebody I miss. He was a personal friend, as well as the producer of that show and the creator. We’ve lost some people. John Forsythe, what a gentleman. David Doyle. And of course Farrah [Fawcett]. It’s bittersweet to think back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith also revealed she was eager for what the future held for her, both professionally and personally.

"I’m grateful and thank God every day," she said. "I have a wonderful husband, two children that are thriving and I have a granddaughter… she’s the light in our lives."

"Being a mother has been the most important thing in the world to me. But having a granddaughter, it's pure joy. I’m just having fun. I really have no complaints. It might sound Pollyanna, but I’m really a lucky girl. And at my age, life is busy!"