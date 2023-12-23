Charlie Sheen plans ‘calm’ Christmas after attacked by neighbor in assault with deadly weapon

Charlie Sheen is looking forward to spending the holidays with his family after he was the victim of a violent attack in his own home.

The "Two and a Half Men" star shared that he plans to have a "pretty calm" Christmas with his twin sons Max and Bob.

"We are not one of those families that plan a ski trip or the tropical thing. We don't have 30 relatives flying in. No, it's pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable," he told PEOPLE.

Aside from his 14-year-old twin boys, he also has three daughters — one with a high school sweetheart and two with ex-wife Denise Richards.

Sheen, 58, continued to gush over his kids and revealed how they react around their famous dad.

"They're really cool, really smart, and really funny" he noted, alluding to the fact that they’re not fazed by the fame at all.



"It doesn't matter, whatever we're doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some highbrow moment of responsibility, the kids don't care."

The "Bookie" actor went on to share his plans for the New Year and noted he’s ecstatic to get back into acting after his Hollywood hiatus.

"I'm absolutely ready. For the longest time, I had the best work reputation. I was the first to arrive, last to leave, when in doubt I'd over prepare," he told the media outlet. "I would just check every fricking box. And that went away. So I was really excited about being that guy again."

Elsewhere, during the interview, Sheen explained that his holiday plans are "very comfortable."

"I feel bad for people that experience so much stress during the holidays."

His comments come after he was attacked by his neighbor in an assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call after a woman assaulted Sheen.

"On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," authorities confirmed.

"The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury… and Residential Burglary…"

Law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital, "Sheen heard knocking on his door, slightly opened it and saw his neighbor Electra Schrock standing there. Schrock pushed her way into Sheen’s home and began grabbing at him and his neck. Sheen tried to get away from Schrock, but she pursued him through his home."

After that, "Schrock grabbed at Sheen’s neck multiple times, eventually ripping his shirt. Sheen was able to call 911 while he was being attacked and while on the line with 911 continued to yell at Schrock to let him go. Neighbors heard the commotion and were able to intervene and help get the suspect out of the residence. Sheen told police that the suspect lives above him"… and said he had "a previous issue with Schrock, prior to this incident."

Schrock had another felony arrest in March 2023.

Reps for Sheen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.