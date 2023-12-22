Charlie Sheen attacked by woman in assault with a deadly weapon: police

Charlie Sheen was the victim of a violent attack.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call after a woman assaulted Sheen.

"On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," authorities confirmed.

"The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury… and Residential Burglary…"

Schrock allegedly forced her way into Sheen's home, attempted to strangle him and ripped his shirt during the attack, according to TMZ. According to their sources, paramedics were called, but Sheen was not taken to the hospital.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.