Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Sheen attacked by woman in assault with a deadly weapon: police

The suspect allegedly attacked Sheen after forcing her way into Malibu home

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Charlie Sheen was the victim of a violent attack.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call after a woman assaulted Sheen.

"On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Malibu/Lost Hills deputies responded to the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu regarding a battery/disturbance call. Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," authorities confirmed. 

"The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury… and Residential Burglary…"

Schrock allegedly forced her way into Sheen's home, attempted to strangle him and ripped his shirt during the attack, according to TMZ. According to their sources, paramedics were called, but Sheen was not taken to the hospital.

 This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending