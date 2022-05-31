Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Charles Siebert, ‘Trapper John, M.D.’ actor dead at 84

The 'Trapper John M.D.' actor was a Broadway performer and also directed 'Knotts Landing' in addition to other popular TV shows

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Siebert, the actor best known for his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II on seven seasons of the series "Trapper John M.D.," has died, according to a report. He was 84.

The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday that Siebert died on May 1 of pneumonia related to the coronavirus and his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told the outlet the 1970s and 80s film star died at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

"Trapper John M.D." broke through in 1979 as a direct spinoff of "MASH," airing 151 episodes through 1986 and Siebert appeared in every single one.

Siebert also went on to become an accomplished television director on shows such as "Knots Landing," "Pacific Blue," "Silk Stalkings," "Pensacola: Wings of Gold," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess."

JERRY SEINFELD'S MANAGER AND 'SEINFELD' PRODUCER GEORGE SHAPIRO DEAD AT 91

Charles Siebert and Connie Stevens in 1983.

Charles Siebert and Connie Stevens in 1983. (ABC Photo Archives)

In addition to his time as an esteemed TV performer and director, Siebert also lent his talents to a number of films including, "The Other Side of Midnight" and "Blue Sunshine" in 1977, "Coma" in 1978, "And Justice for All" in 1979, "All Night Long" in 1981, "White Water Summer" in 1987 and 1988’s "Eight Men Out."

Siebert also played Helen Keller’s father in the made-for-TV film "The Miracle Worker" in 1979 which saw Melissa Gilbert star alongside Siebert as Helen.

NETFLIX RELEASES NORM MACDONALD COMEDY SPECIAL POSTHUMOUSLY

The actor embodied every essence of the craft and was even a trained stage performer which allowed Siebert to forge a successful career on Broadway in Bertolt Brecht’s "Galileo" in 1967, and opposite Dustin Hoffman from 1968-69 in "Jimmy Shine" and in Neil Simon‘s "The Gingerbread Lady."

Actors Tristan Rogers and Charles Siebert attend How To Host A Murder Party on July 20, 1985, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. 

Actors Tristan Rogers and Charles Siebert attend How To Host A Murder Party on July 20, 1985, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.  (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Siebert is survived by his wife, Kristine, whom he married in 1986 as well as children Gillian and Christopher.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Siebert did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Julius Young is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

Trending