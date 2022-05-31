Charles Siebert, ‘Trapper John, M.D.’ actor dead at 84

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Siebert, the actor best known for his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II on seven seasons of the series "Trapper John M.D.," has died, according to a report. He was 84.

The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday that Siebert died on May 1 of pneumonia related to the coronavirus and his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told the outlet the 1970s and 80s film star died at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.

"Trapper John M.D." broke through in 1979 as a direct spinoff of "MASH," airing 151 episodes through 1986 and Siebert appeared in every single one.

Siebert also went on to become an accomplished television director on shows such as "Knots Landing," "Pacific Blue," "Silk Stalkings," "Pensacola: Wings of Gold," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess."

In addition to his time as an esteemed TV performer and director, Siebert also lent his talents to a number of films including, "The Other Side of Midnight" and "Blue Sunshine" in 1977, "Coma" in 1978, "And Justice for All" in 1979, "All Night Long" in 1981, "White Water Summer" in 1987 and 1988’s "Eight Men Out."

Siebert also played Helen Keller’s father in the made-for-TV film "The Miracle Worker" in 1979 which saw Melissa Gilbert star alongside Siebert as Helen.

The actor embodied every essence of the craft and was even a trained stage performer which allowed Siebert to forge a successful career on Broadway in Bertolt Brecht’s "Galileo" in 1967, and opposite Dustin Hoffman from 1968-69 in "Jimmy Shine" and in Neil Simon‘s "The Gingerbread Lady."

Siebert is survived by his wife, Kristine, whom he married in 1986 as well as children Gillian and Christopher.

