Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reportedly 'get along' but 'will not get back together'

As much as the "Step Up" universe is praying for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to get back together, there seems to be no chance of the iconic dance couple reuniting anytime soon.

On Thursday, People Magazine revealed that the "Step Up" duo will not likely re-kindle their romance after announcing their split on Tuesday.

"It's not anything rushed. They will not get back together, but they will continue to be the best parents to Everly. The fact that they get along is everything," a source told People.

According to the source, the former couple, who were together for more than a decade after meeting on the set of their 2006 dance flick and married three years later, had been "working hard" on their marriage for some time, before finally deciding to separate.

In their joint statement, Tatum and Dewan stated that they had made the decision to “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple" and clarified that there were "no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." The two concluded their statement and said, "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

According to People, with the news of their break up finally out in the open, the couple's main focus is now on their 4-year-old daughter.

“Like other couples, they have had arguments and disagreements, but they were always very conscious about giving their daughter lots love and a great life," another source told the outlet.

The insider continued on to say that because there were no "huge issues" in the relationship, it made it harder for the two to decide to separate. "There weren’t any huge issues, and there’s not one person to point a finger at as the one who screwed up," the source explained.

And despite their separation, the parents are said to remain close friends.

“They honestly do still love each other and that’s not just for show,” the insider added. “That love turned more into a friendship rather than the passion they felt when they first met and fell in love.”