Chadwick Boseman to be honored by AMC Theaters with re-release of Jackie Robinson biopic '42'

AMC Theaters will pay tribute to late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman, by re-releasing one of his most enduring films, “42,” in theaters for a discounted price.

The critically acclaimed actor shocked the world last week when it was announced by his family on Twitter that he had died of colon cancer, an ailment that he had been battling in secret since 2016. To help fans honor the late actor’s legacy, “42,’ in which Boseman played Major League Baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, will be re-released across more than 300 locations for just $5 per ticket.

According to Variety, the theater chain polled its fans on social media to ask which role of Boseman’s, excluding “Black Panther,” was their favorite. The 2013 movie won the poll. It features Boseman as Robinson, the first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers who overcame the race barrier to be the first African American in the Major Leagues in 1947. Warner Bros. and Legendary, the studios behind the film, partnered with the theater chain to release it in almost every AMC location that’s still open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to “42,” Boseman portrayed James Brown in the biopic “Get on Up” as well as Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” His final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” will be released posthumously on Netflix later this year. Meanwhile, 2020 also saw the actor appear in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods."

The workload for the actor is impressive for any star, but fans were shocked to learn that many of the films that came at the height of his career, including most of his time as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were filmed while he was battling the disease.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The outlet reports that the Jackie Robinson Foundation previously praised the actor’s commitment to playing the part, calling him “ a consummate professional” who “absorbed every story, every memory, and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero.”