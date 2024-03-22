Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

CEO of company behind Sundance Film Festival stepping down

Joana Vicente out as CEO after 2 ½ years

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joana Vicente is stepping down as the CEO of the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit behind the annual Sundance Film Festival, after two and a half years.

"She has been a true advocate for independent storytellers, and I know she will continue to positively impact this community," said Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough in a statement released Friday.

MONTRÉAL'S 'JUST FOR LAUGHS' FESTIVAL CANCELLED THIS YEAR AMID PARENT COMPANY'S BID TO AVOID BANKRUPTCY

Vicente oversaw some of the Sundance Institute’s most challenging years during the pandemic, when the festival went virtual and later came back as a hybrid version.

Joana Vicente

FILE - Joana Vicente attends the 2024 Sundance Film Festivals Opening Night Gala on Jan. 18, 2024, in Kamas, Utah. Vicente is stepping down as the CEO of the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit behind the annual Sundance Film Festival, after two and a half years. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Amanda Kelso, a member of the board, has been appointed acting CEO, the organization said.

Kelso will transition into the role in April and Vicente will continue to advise through June. She comes to the position with 25 years of experience in communications and technology, including serving as the managing director of Google Creative Lab.

"I believe in the power of Sundance and its ongoing impact in nurturing our mission-based work," Kelso said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sundance Institute runs programs year round for emerging artists, including directing and screenwriting labs and other artist programs that have helped filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, the Daniels, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Darren Aronofsky and Nia DaCosta early in their careers.

Trending