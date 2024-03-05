Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Montréal's 'Just for Laughs' festival cancelled this year amid parent company's bid to avoid bankruptcy

COVID, inflation, industry changes blamed for Groupe Juste pour rire's financial shortcomings

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Montreal company that operates the "Just for Laughs" comedy festival has canceled this year’s event as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday.

CANADIAN PIZZA HUT GOES VIRAL FOR HYSTERICAL TYPO ABOUT WHY DINING ROOM WAS CLOSED

Groupe Juste pour rire Inc. said in a news release that it is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the report said.

Just for Laughs Montréal marquee

A "Just for Laughs Montréal" marquee is photographed during a 2014 performance by comedian Nick DiPaolo in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

The festival, known as the largest international comedy event of its kind, began in 1983. The company plans to continue operations in what it called a scaled-down format as it restructures, it said in a news release, adding that it hopes the festival will return in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company has attributed its financial challenges to the pandemic, inflation and a changing entertainment industry, and has said it is looking for investors or to sell parts of its business.

Trending