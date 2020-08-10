Céline Dion flaunts toned body in futuristic bodysuit, draws Beyoncé comparisons

Céline Dion showed off her toned figure in a glamorous photoshoot that she posted to Instagram over the weekend.

The 52-year-old wore a gold, futuristic bodysuit that hiked high on her legs and had a low neckline. The outfit was embellished with large jewels on her waist and bustier.

Dion’s figure was accentuated at the waist and her toned arms and legs were on full display in the vintage Thierry Mugler outfit.

“Live life by the golden rule,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer captioned one of the pictures.

In another photo, Dion revealed the outfit came with a bionic-style arm sleeve that was also jeweled. “Glittering in vintage,” she wrote.

Dion’s outfit drew a comparison to the one Beyoncé wore in the 2009 music video for her song “Sweet Dreams.”

“Giving me very much Beyoncé ‘sweet dreams’ 🎼,” one fan commented on the Canadian singer’s post.

Another said, “This reminds me of Beyoncé’s sweet dream video”

“Beyonce vibes!” one fan added.

The bodysuit Dion wore was in fact the same one Beyoncé, 38, wore, according to Vogue Arabia.

Dion later revealed her photoshoot in the gold corset was for the promotion of her 2019 album “Courage.”

She shared a behind-the-scenes video on Monday of the efforts required to wear the Mugler piece and what it was like on set.

Dion’s latest album is her 12th English-only project.