Celebrity Breakups
Published

Celebrity splits of 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the latest couple to call it quits

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
  Image 1 of 7

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The divorce comes almost two months after rumors emerged of troubles within the marriage. Sources close to the situation, however, report that the divorce is amicable and that Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four kids.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

  Image 2 of 7

    Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley became romantically linked after meeting on the set of Rainsford’s music video shoot in October. The couple, however, called it quits in January after LaBeouf's ex, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf citing physical, mental and emotional abuse.(Getty Images)

  Image 3 of 7

    'Deep Water' co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas began dating in March 2020 after meeting on set of the film. The couple split in January after reportedly being at 'different points in their lives.' The 48-year-old actor is a dad-of-three and lives in Los Angeles, while the 32-year-old actress reportedly did not 'want to be Los Angeles based,' according to a source speaking to People magazine.(AP/Getty)

  Image 4 of 7

    'Bachelorette' stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split in January after several months of engagement. The 39-year-old hairstylist and the former football star, 32, met on the show and had a whirlwind romance that ended with a reported 4.5-carat sparkler on her finger after just two weeks of filming over the summer.(Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

  Image 5 of 7

    Rebel Wilson reportedly split from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February after four months of dating. A source speaking to People magazine revealed that while Jacob 'was an amazing guy,' he simply was 'just not the one for her long-term.'(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco)

  Image 6 of 7

    ‘The Mentalist’ star Simon Baker quietly split from wife Rebecca Rigg in January after 29 years of marriage. In a statement obtained by Fox News, the couple stated, ‘We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives.’ The couple are parents to Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for AACTA)

  Image 7 of 7

    Elliot Page and Emma Portner announced their divorce in January after three years of marriage. ‘After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,’ a statement obtained by Fox News reads. ‘We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.’(Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

