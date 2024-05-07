'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline wore eBay jewelry to the Met Gala

A Met Gala gown is made complete with the accessories that compliment it. Madelyn Cline looked no further than eBay for the jewelry and tiny clutch she paired with her Tommy Hilfiger dress.

The 2024 event in New York City marked the second time Cline attended. This year, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny all joined Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the event. The annual New York City gala full of A-list stars is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala also serves as a celebration for the institute's upcoming exhibition.

The 2024 exhibition is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The official dress code for the Met Gala was "The Garden of Time."

MET GALA 2024 SEES KIM KARDASHIAN, RITA ORA AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BRAVE RED CARPET IN DARING SHEER DRESSES

Cline wore a whimsical Tommy Hilfiger dress to the 2024 Met Gala that kept the staple polo by the brand intact.

"This is a custom white silk taffeta Tommy Hilfiger gown. It is the classic, iconic Tommy shirt reimagined," Cline shared with Emma Chamberlain, Vogue's special correspondent for the 2024 Met Gala.

The white dress had a fairy tale feel with the flowing skirt featuring flowery accents.

The "Outer Banks" star paired the gown with a small Tommy Hilfiger clutch purchased on eBay.

"This is a Tommy Hilfiger clutch from eBay," Cline said during an interview with La La Anthony for Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet. "We upcycled it with the same fabric from the dress."

What did Cline keep in the tiny clutch she carried along with her on the carpet?

"My touch-up kit and maybe some self-esteem," Cline told Chamberlain.

CHARLI XCX WORE DRESS MADE FROM RECYCLED T-SHIRTS DATING BACK TO THE 1950S, 1960S TO THE MET GALA

The jewelry that Cline used to accessorize her gown was also bought from eBay.

"I’m wearing a collection of fine jewelry from eBay myself," Cline told Anthony, motioning toward her necklace.

Cline made her Met Gala debut last year, wearing a custom dress by Stella McCartney.

The 26-year-old actress is new to the limelight. She is best known for playing Sarah Cameron in the hit Netflix show "Outer Banks." The fourth season of the show is expected to be released in 2024. Prior to her role in "Outer Banks," the actress made a small appearance in another hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since her breakthough role in "Outer Banks," Cline earned another leading role in the 2022 movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."