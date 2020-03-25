Jada Pinkett Smith talks relationship-balancing amid coronavirus quarantine: ‘I need 2 hours, please’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jada Pinkett Smith is dishing out a little bit of advice for managing relationships during the coronavirus pandemic that has many folks hunkered down and surrounded by family during various stay-at-home orders issued worldwide.

In the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, the actress, 48, addressed a fan question that many people at home might be pondering during a time when the population is spending more time with their families and significant others.

“I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?” a fan asked the panel via Twitter.

Motivational speaker Jay Shetty, who joined the group for the conversation, answered by noting the importance of personal time and space.

“If you're just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don't explain why we want it,” he said, to which Pinkett Smith agreed but warned that actually asking for “space” could be taken out of context.

“I think that's true because if you say to somebody, 'I need space,' sometimes that's a trigger for one step towards divorce,” she insisted. “And it doesn't necessarily mean that. It just means, 'Hey, I need two hours, please.'''

Last week, Pinkett Smith was accompanied by her husband, actor Will Smith, who joked that he felt some responsibility for the “misinformation” being spread about pandemics due to his apocalyptic film, “I Am Legend,” in which Smith’s character goes on a mission to reverse the effects of the virus using his own DNA.

“Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19,” Pinkett Smith said of the family’s approach to the fluid developments of coronavirus coverage.

She also explained why her son Jaden Smith, 21, was absent from the roundtable discussion.

“You'll notice Jaden is not joining us today because he's being a responsible human and social distancing,” she explained. “He's been doing a lot of traveling and his main concern has been about Gammy [Adrienne], so he has decided to stay indoors and he's actually following orders.”