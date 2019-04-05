Celebrity birthdays: Pharrell Williams, Krista Allen and Mike McCready more turn one year older

Pharrell Williams, Krista Allen and Mike McCready are among the many stars who are celebrating turning one year older on April 5.

Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 93. Country singer Tommy Cash is 79. Actor Michael Moriarty ("Law and Order") is 78. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 77. Actor Max Gail ("Sons and Daughters," ''Barney Miller") is 76. Actress Jane Asher is 73. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of Abba is 69. Actor Mitch Pileggi ("The X Files") is 67. Rapper-actor Christopher "Kid" Reid of Kid 'n Play ("House Party") is 55. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 53. Singer Paula Cole is 51. Actress Krista Allen ("Baywatch," ''What About Brian") is 48. Actress Victoria Hamilton ("The Crown") is 48. Country singer Pat Green is 47. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 46. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 44. Actor Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") is 43. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 38. Actress Hayley Atwell ("Marvel's Agent Carter") is 37. Actress Lily James ("Downton Abbey") is 30.