Celebrities trying to kill Dakota Pipeline are known private jet users

Dozens of globe-trotting celebrities signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling on their administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline for good – but many of the high-profile A-listers aren’t so concerned about possible harmful climate impacts when it comes to their own luxurious transportation.

The letter came just three weeks after the Democratic president signed an executive order on his first day in office to stop the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline. The move effectively revoked the permit for the project, which demonstrated the new administration’s commitment to "a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts," according to the order.

Now, more than 200 celebrities, climate activists, indigenous leaders and more have signed a letter calling on the Biden administration to continue its commitment by ending the long-disputed Dakota Access Pipeline.

Celebrities who lent their names to the letter include Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jason Momoa, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Jane Fonda, Cher, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer.

The letter, which thanked the administration for a focus on climate change, also serves as a reminder of the hypocrisy to come from Hollywood. Private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights but the wealthy actors who signed the letter to Biden and Harris seem to live by the "rules for thee but not for me" mantra.

DiCaprio famously raised eyebrows back in 2016 when he expanded his carbon footprint by 8,000 miles flying back from France to New York and back to France all to pick up an environmental award. The "Titanic" actor flew private so often that it made news in 2019 when he actually flew commercial, but then he was caught flying private again in 2020.

Johansson was photographed exiting a private plane in new Zealand, where she traveled to film "Ghost in the Shell," while Rolling Stone magazine documented Evans’ plan to catch a private flight to surprised moviegoers in Arizona.

On another occasion, Evans was mocked after being photographed wearing a shirt dedicated to fighting climate change while aboard a private jet. Fonda once bragged about having sex aboard a private jet and Cher once took one all the way to Australia.

The jet-setting Hemsworth’s fondness for the private air travel is well documented and Handler once bragged that she flew her dog privately to meet her on vacation.

"And people say I'm a bad parent. Chunk flying privately, alone to meet me. Merry Hanukkah," Handler boasted.

Phoenix, the "Joker" star, could be the rare exception as he blasted celebrities who don’t make sacrifices for causes they supposedly believe in during the 2020 Golden Globes.

"It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives," Phoenix said. "And I hope we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes, and back."

Meanwhile, Schumer has also posted images of herself aboard private aircrafts, while Momoa’s lavish travel habits were reported when his private plane made an emergency landing in 2019. Reynolds' private flights have been reported, while Ruffalo was labeled a "hypocrite" by the National Review in 2016 for flying from New York to London for a British movie awards show days after condemning fracking over climate concerns (although it is unclear if Ruffalo's flight was private."

The hypocrisy from Hollywood comes only days after it was revealed that Biden's recently appointed climate czar, John Kerry, took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership

Kerry defended his high-pollution ride at the time, calling it "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle" in an interview obtained by Fox News.

