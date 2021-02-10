Dozens of celebrities call on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline

Dozens of celebrities signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling on their administration to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline for good.

The letter comes just three weeks after the Democratic president signed an executive order on his first day in office to stop the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline. The move effectively revoked the permit for the project, which demonstrated the new administration’s commitment to "a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts," according to the order.

Now, more than 200 celebrities, climate activists, indigenous leaders and more have signed a letter calling on the Biden administration to continue its commitment by ending the long-disputed Dakota Access Pipeline.

KATY PERRY, MORE STARS ATTEND GOOGLE SUMMIT ON CLIMATE CHANGE IN PRIVATE JETS, MEGA YACHTS

"Thank you for your administration’s early focus on climate change, tribal sovereignty, and racial justice and equity, including your decision to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline," the letter begins.

It continues: "As your Administration takes action to address the climate crisis and strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities, we respectfully urge you to reverse another harmful Trump Administration decision and immediately shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) during its court-ordered environmental review."

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS WINNER JOAQUIN PHOENIX CALLS OUT HOLLYWOOD CLIMATE ACTIVISTS FOR USING PRIVATE JETS

Celebrities who lent their names to the letter include Alyssa Milano, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jason Momoa, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei, Joaquin Phoenix, Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle, Ed Helms, Cher, Chelsea Handler, Ava DuVernay and Amy Schumer.

Reportedly newly-engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley signed alongside a slew of other big names in Hollywood. The latter of the two was previously arrested during a protest at the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The letter goes on to highlight the impact the pipeline would have on indigenous people in the area and the fight to preserve their culture. It also recaps the long fight that’s happened so far to waylay the production of the pipeline by activists. In July of 2020, a judge ordered the pipeline shut down while an environmental impact study is conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We urge you to remedy this historic injustice and direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately shut down the illegal Dakota Access Pipeline while the Environmental Impact Statement process is conducted, consistent with the D.C. District Court’s decision and order. Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps must ensure a robust environmental review with significant tribal consultation, tribal consent, and a thorough risk analysis," the letter concludes. "With your leadership, we have a momentous opportunity to protect our water and respect our environmental laws and the rights of Indigenous people. This is our moment."

